Enbridge Inc (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.94 on December 1st

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.9425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a 37.8% increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Enbridge has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 120.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.7%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.