Enbridge Inc (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.94 on December 1st

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.9425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a 37.8% increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Enbridge has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 120.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.7%.
Enbridge Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
