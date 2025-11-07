Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF comprises about 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 934,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,261,000 after buying an additional 365,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 131.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,250,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,939,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $53.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.43.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.