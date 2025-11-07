Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 558.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 304,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 115,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.38 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.