Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 2nd

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 183.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $34.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

