Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 7th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.04. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price target on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.88.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

