Touraj Parang Sells 9,500 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $111,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,351,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,851.98. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 6th, Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $65,514.00.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Touraj Parang sold 4,825 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $73,581.25.
- On Monday, September 8th, Touraj Parang sold 53,690 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $555,691.50.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.80. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $24.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 117.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
