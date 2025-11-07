Touraj Parang Sells 9,500 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $111,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,351,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,851.98. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 6th, Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $65,514.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 7th, Touraj Parang sold 4,825 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $73,581.25.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Touraj Parang sold 53,690 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $555,691.50.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.80. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,726.00% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 117.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

