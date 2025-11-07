B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trex

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zelman & Associates lowered Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of TREX opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. Trex has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Trex by 35,733.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

