Comcast Corporation $CMCSA is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,213,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,218 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 5.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $400,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

