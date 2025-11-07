Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SPMO opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.