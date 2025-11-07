Regional Management Corp. (RM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regional Management to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Regional Management Price Performance

NYSE:RM opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Regional Management has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $46.00.

About Regional Management

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $165.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

