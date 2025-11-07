Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

WEN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 29,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 53.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

