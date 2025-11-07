FY2025 EPS Estimates for MannKind Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.70 on Friday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

