FY2025 EPS Estimates for Penumbra Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $290.00 price objective on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Stock Up 17.3%

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $264.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $139,862.70. The trade was a 95.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $162,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,007.06. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,928. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Penumbra by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.