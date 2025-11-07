Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of NAGE FY2025 Earnings

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Niagen Bioscience’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Niagen Bioscience Price Performance

NAGE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.16. Niagen Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million.

Institutional Trading of Niagen Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

