William Blair Has Bullish Forecast for PTCT FY2025 Earnings

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PTCT opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 39,850 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $2,268,262.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,151.04. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $3,632,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,281.25. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,000,821. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

