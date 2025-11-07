Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Forecast for RYTM FY2025 Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.41). The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

RYTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.54.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $98.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 2.12. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 24,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,370,777.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,421.95. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $1,617,377.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,263.27. The trade was a 62.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 64,760 shares of company stock worth $6,689,531 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

