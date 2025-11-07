Roth Capital Has Bearish Estimate for REPX FY2025 Earnings

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riley Exploration Permian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $37.55.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $390,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,532.36. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 99,273 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.