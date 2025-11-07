Lifesci Capital Has Strong Estimate for SLNO FY2025 Earnings

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Lifesci Capital analyst K. Dellorusso now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -2.92. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 120.5% during the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 172.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.