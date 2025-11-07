What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PNC FY2025 Earnings?

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.54. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.87 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.67.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

