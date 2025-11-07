FY2025 EPS Estimates for Insperity Lowered by Roth Capital

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insperity in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insperity Trading Down 5.8%

Insperity stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Insperity has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 521.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,247,491.98. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 49.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.