B. Riley Has Negative Estimate for Golar LNG Q3 Earnings

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLNG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -559.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 577.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 496,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

