Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.1% of Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

