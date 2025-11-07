4,929 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Acquired by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $673.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $667.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

