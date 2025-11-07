Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Stake Raised by Headland Capital LLC

Headland Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 3.1% of Headland Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

