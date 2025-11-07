Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Holdings Raised by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,214 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $91,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 135,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 56.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

