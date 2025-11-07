Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Holdings Raised by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,214 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $91,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 135,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 56.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LBRDK
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.