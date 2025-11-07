Raelipskie Partnership Sells 975 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Raelipskie Partnership lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,219,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $158.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.27. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $159.79.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.