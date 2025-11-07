Headland Capital LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Headland Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.1% of Headland Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Tesla by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $445.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.27, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.05 and a 200-day moving average of $353.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

