The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after buying an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.