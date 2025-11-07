Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Elevance Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 91,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.33.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $315.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.