Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.