iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF $IBTO Shares Bought by Headland Capital LLC

Headland Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Headland Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBTO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 931,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IBTO opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

