Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

