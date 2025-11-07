SouthState Corp Has $1.11 Million Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 75,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.76 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.