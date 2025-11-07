SouthState Corp Sells 3,750 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

