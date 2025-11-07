Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 184,218 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,013,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,218 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $73,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,807,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,067,000 after purchasing an additional 474,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,882,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SCZ opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

