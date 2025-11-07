Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,928 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.24 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

