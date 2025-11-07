iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,101 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.