Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $27.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $27,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

