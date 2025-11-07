Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,910 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $113,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $472.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.