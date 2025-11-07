Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

