Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

