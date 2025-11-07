Marc Zenner Acquires 2,000 Shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Marc Zenner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,801.49. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Zenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Marc Zenner purchased 2,200 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00.

Onespan Trading Down 1.3%

OSPN opened at $12.20 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $463.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Onespan Announces Dividend

Onespan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.18 million. Onespan had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Onespan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Onespan’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Onespan by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onespan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Onespan by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Onespan in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Onespan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

