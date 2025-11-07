Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,840.56. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 118.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $47,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 20.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.