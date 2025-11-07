Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 7,000 Shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $18,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 126,276 shares in the company, valued at $340,945.20. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 7,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $26,740.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 7,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $24,640.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 22,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $92,620.00.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

BTM stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Bitcoin Depot had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $172.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 11,320.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

