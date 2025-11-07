Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Insider Yaniv Friedman Buys 66 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Yaniv Friedman bought 66 shares of Ithaca Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Yaniv Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Yaniv Friedman purchased 74 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 per share, for a total transaction of £149.48.

On Friday, September 5th, Yaniv Friedman acquired 79 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £150.10.

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

LON ITH opened at GBX 231 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79. Ithaca Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 94.38 and a 12 month high of GBX 238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

