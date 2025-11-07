Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPNG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Coupang has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 138.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $2,076,045.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,182.14. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the sale, the director owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,533.12. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,237,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coupang by 24.3% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 7,441,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,191,000 after buying an additional 1,455,555 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,467,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 414,901 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 152,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 220,513 shares during the period. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

