Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWAN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 61.28%.The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $219,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,187.64. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 132,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,980. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,283. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 114.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $1,298,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 379.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 446,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 157,431 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

