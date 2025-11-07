Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 16.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) were up 16.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 1,212,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 350,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$294.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

