First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. $V

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.0%

Visa stock opened at $336.63 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.84 and a 200 day moving average of $348.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

