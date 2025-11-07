Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Champion Homes has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $684.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.96 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Champion Homes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,376.32. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 387,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 15.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

